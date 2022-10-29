Fantasy guru Berry taking advantage of move from ESPN to NBC

Matthew Berry’s move from ESPN to NBC is flying under the radar in a year where there are lots of changes in NFL broadcasting crews. Berry had been a mainstay for 15 years as ESPN’s fantasy football guru. He is part of the Sunday “Football Night in America” pregame show now. Berry also has a daily show streaming and a two-hour show on Sundays streaming on Peacock.

