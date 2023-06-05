Fans who racially insulted Vinícius set to be fined, banned from games

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s anti-violence commission has proposed fines of $64,290 and two-year bans from stadiums for each of the four men accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior by the neck off a bridge in Madrid in January. The commission has also proposed fines of $5,360 and one-year bans from stadiums for each of the three Valencia fans accused of racially insulting Vinícius during a Spanish league match on May 21. The punishment is expected to be imposed by local authorities. Spanish club Valencia had already banned the three fans for life from its stadium.

