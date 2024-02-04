Fans unhappy at not seeing injured Messi play as Inter Miami cruises past Hong Kong XI 4-1

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong soccer fans and government have expressed their disappointment as Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the MLS team’s preseason Asian tour. The Argentine has a hamstring strain and did not play as fans, who snapped up more than 38,000 tickets within an hour of them going on sale in December, could be heard booing in the late stages of the game and at the final whistle. Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino defended the decision. He said the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner could not be risked. Miami finishes its Asian tour in Japan on Wednesday when it plays Vissel Kobe.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.