Fans roar for Brittney Griner before Team USA’s exhibition with Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brittney Griner stood in the middle of her U.S. national women’s teammates lined up as the public address announcer ticked off the reserves and then the starters. Fans roared when Griner’s name came over the speakers. The only other U.S. player with a similar ovation was five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi despite playing for UConn and the Tennessee Lady Vols’ biggest rival. Sunday night marked Griner’s first time playing a game with “USA” on the front of her jersey since celebrating winning her second Olympic gold medal in August 2021 at the Tokyo Games. The reception equaled her excitement at representing her country once again.

