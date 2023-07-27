Fans return to Washington Commanders camp to celebrate the team’s ownership change

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders fans returned in droves to witness the team’s first public practice of training camp. It came a week after the NFL approved and finalized the sale of the franchise from longtime owner Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The scene of more than 3,000 fans at the practice facility was unlike any in recent years. Harris shook hands and signed autographs on his way in while fans chanted and offered their thanks for buying the team. The Commanders have had more than 4,000 new season-ticket holders sign up since word of the sale leaked in mid-April.

