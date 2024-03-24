Fans of both USC and UCLA women’s teams will have to make a choice which game to attend Monday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins phenomenal freshman season at Southern California and UCLA’s duo of Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice has helped raised the stature of women’s basketball in Los Angeles. However, fans who would like to be at both team’s games on Monday will not get that opportunity. UCLA’s contest against Creighton tips off at 5:30 p.m. PDT, while USC and Kansas is the final game of the night at 7 p.m. PDT. Instead of staggering the days for the two Los Angeles sites on the opening weekend, the women’s NCAA Tournament selection committee scheduled both to be played on Saturday and Monday.

