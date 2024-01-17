Fans left frustrated amid ticket issues at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Fans hoping to attend games at the Africa Cup of Nations have been frustrated in their efforts to get tickets, and yet matches have been played in half-empty stadiums. Organizers of the tournament have acknowledged ticketing issues for the opening game. But they have failed to address any potential problems preventing fans from attending other matches so far. There were fewer than 10,000 fans at the match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. There were also many empty seats in the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium for Sunday’s games there. Cameroon and Guinea fans were left furious in Yamoussoukro on Monday when they couldn’t gain entrance to their teams’ match despite plenty of available places inside.

