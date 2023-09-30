Fans jeer as Manchester United loses 1-0 to Crystal Palace

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s back to the drawing board for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s struggling team suffered a fifth defeat in nine games as Joachim Andersen fired Crystal Palace to a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League. That was after United had won back-to-back games to raise spirits after a difficult start to the season. Jeers rang around the stadium after the final whistle as a solemn-faced Ten Hag made his way to the locker room in the Manchester rain. So much for the optimistic words from the Dutch coach in his pre-game program notes when he spoke of his team taking “another step forward” following the midweek win against Palace in the English League Cup.

