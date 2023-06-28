Fans get their way as Bayern Munich and Qatar decide not to renew contentious sponsorship deal

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates besides team mate Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui and Bayern's Thomas Mueller after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on April 30, 2023. Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways said Wednesday June 28, 2023 they are ending a sponsorship deal which caused tension between the German soccer champion and its fans. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways say they are not going to renew a sponsorship deal which caused tension between the German soccer champion and its fans. Bayern and the Qatari state-owned airline say in a joint statement that the sponsorship “ends by mutual agreement on 30 June 2023 after five very exciting years together.” Bayern’s players wore the Qatar Airways logo on their sleeves and regularly traveled to Qatar for winter training camps. The most recent one took place in January this year.

