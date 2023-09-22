Fans enjoy back-to-back Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. But US women’s captain sees ‘missed opportunity’

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Golf fans have a unique opportunity to watch the two greatest team events in the sport being played in back-to-back weeks, with the Solheim Cup in Spain being followed by next weekend’s Ryder Cup in Italy. And while many fans were planning trips to attend both, some prominent figures in women’s golf felt the Solheim Cup could have done a better job of feeding off the popularity of the men’s Ryder Cup. U.S. women’s team captain Stacy Lewis said it was “a massive missed opportunity” for the game of golf.

