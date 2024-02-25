Fans continue Bundesliga protests against outside investors. Frankfurt game briefly interrupted

BERLIN (AP) — If the German soccer league thought it had ended fans’ protests against outside investors it was proven wrong on Sunday. Both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters displayed banners during their teams’ respective games in support of German soccer’s 50-plus-1 rule that limits how much influence an outside investor can wield over a club. The Dortmund fans said on banners, “50-plus-1 is the foundation of our sport. Football lives through its fans!” The Frankfurt fans briefly interrupted their side’s match against Wolfsburg by throwing small plastic balls onto the field behind one of the goals early in the second half.

