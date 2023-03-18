Fans cheer Brooks’ return in Bournemouth’s 3-0 loss at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has enjoyed a third win in four Premier League games as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia. Both sets of fans had a reason to cheer when Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks came on in the 79th minute for his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021. There was applause all around Villa Park. Luiz finished from close range to put Villa ahead in the seventh minute before Ramsey and Buendia added further goals in the last 10 minutes. Bournemouth slipped a place to 19th.

