Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German soccer escalate

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Anti-investor protests in German soccer have escalated. Supporters attached bicycle locks to a goal and displayed banners showing a club executive’s face in crosshairs on Friday. There have been regular protests since last year against a plan to sell a stake in marketing revenues to a private equity investor. As the league comes closer to an agreement, fans have become more disruptive. A second-division game between Hamburger SV and Hannover was repeatedly interrupted. Staff used a power saw to cut free the bicycle locks attached to the goal at halftime. The referee took the players off the field when Hannover fans displayed banners including one depicting chief executive Martin Kind’s face in crosshairs.

