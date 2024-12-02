Fans accused of racism during Spanish league ‘clasico’ set to be banned from stadiums for a year

MADRID (AP) — Four fans accused of racially insulting forward Lamine Yamal and other Barcelona players during last month’s league “clasico” at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are set to be banned from Spanish stadiums for a year. The Spanish soccer federation’s anti-violence committee on Monday proposed handing the bans — and fines of up to 5,000 euros ($5,200) each — to four fans accused of insulting the players during Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Madrid in the Spanish league match on Oct. 26. The commission in charge of fighting against violence, racism and other hate crimes in sport also proposed a one-year ban and a fine for a fan accused of attacking two visiting fans outside the stadium after the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.