Fannin Jr.’s 31-yard scoring dash carries Bowling Green to 27-20 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jaison Patterson ran for two touchdowns and Harold Fannin Jr.’s 31-yard scoring run with 2:39 left sent Bowling Green to a 27-20 win over Akron. On fourth-and-2, Fannin lined up on the right side of the line and took the handoff from quarterback Connor Bazelak. Fannin outraced defenders to the left sideline, cut back to the inside, stiff-armed a defender to the ground and ran it in from there. Jackson Kleather’s 31-yard field goal gave Bowling Green a 20-10 lead four seconds into the final quarter. The Zips countered when on their following drive, Tahj Bullock ran it in from the 5 to end a three-play, 75-yard drive.

