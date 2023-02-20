Fangio introduced as Dolphins defensive coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Vic Fangio was introduced as the Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator at the club’s training facility. Fangio replaces Josh Boyer, who was not retained by head coach Mike McDaniel after three seasons with the club. Fangio had a three-year head coaching tenure with the Denver Broncos, going 19-30. He was fired after the 2021 season, when the Broncos finished 7-10, and didn’t coach in 2022. Fangio is considered one of the league’s respected defensive coaches. Before his career promotion in Denver, Fangio had two four-year stints as defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. Fangio also has served as coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

