Fang goes from playoff to quarterfinals of US Amateur. Two Spaniards still in the mix

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — One day after Ethan Fang had to survive a playoff, he won two matches Thursday at Hazeltine National to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur that now only has one player left from the top 10 amateurs in the world ranking.

Fang, who has transferred to Oklahoma State for his sophomore year, beat Zach Adam in the morning and then held on for a 2-up victory over Bastien Amat of France.

Fang was part of a 14-man playoff for 11 spots to reach match play. He got the last spot with a par Wednesday morning, then won his first-round match that afternoon.

Next up is a quarterfinal match ahainst Noah Kent, a 4-and-2 winner over Garrett Engle. Kent is among three players who has yet to reach the 18th hole in any of his three victories.

Jose Luis Ballester of Spain, a senior at Arizona State who last year won the European Amateur, is No. 10 in the world amateur ranking and the highest-ranked player left. Luke Clanton, the No. 1 amateur, was eliminated in the second round.

Ballester advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Christian Brand, 2 and 1, his third straight victory that ended on the 17th hole.

Ballester next plays Bobby Massa, who outlasted Ashton McCulloch of Canada in 23 holes, a match in which neither played led by more than one hole.

Another Spaniard reaching the quarterfinals was Luis Masaveu, who beat Phichaksn Maichon of Thailand, 3 and 2. Masaveu was 1 down through 10 when he won four of the next five holes, three of them with birdies. Masaveu was among four amateurs who made the cut at the British Open this year at Royal Troon.

Masaveu advanced to face Brendan Valdes, who beat Peter Fountain, 3 and 2.

The other player who has closed out all three matches before they reached the 18th hole was Jacob Modleski, a 2-and-1 winner over Omar Morales. Modleski next faces Jackson Buchanan, who won the 18th hole to beat Tyler Mawhinney.

The quarterfinals are Friday, followed by the semifinals Saturday and the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.