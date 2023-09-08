FanDuel TV has many reasons to celebrate after its first anniversary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FanDuel TV has embraced the growth of legal sports betting across the U.S. in its first year. It has also remained true to its roots as the channel for horse racing. FanDuel TV marked its first anniversary on Sept. 1 after being rebranded from TVG. The channel has added studio programming devoted to the NFL and NBA but has remained predominantly involved in horse racing. The channel remains a part of most cable, satellite and streaming services but FanDuel has also launched a free, ad-supported channel on Pluto TV, Roku, and Tubi.

