FanDuel TV has many reasons to celebrate after its first anniversary

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
In this photo provided by FanDuel TV, Kay Adams, right, interviews Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks, left, during an episode of "Up and Adams" at the FanDuel TV studios in Los Angeles in April 2023. FanDuel TV has embraced the growth of legal sports betting across the U.S. in its first year. It has also remained true to its roots as the channel for horse racing. FanDuel TV marked its first anniversary on Sept. 1, 2023, after being rebranded from TVG. (David Crown/FanDuel TV via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Crown]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FanDuel TV has embraced the growth of legal sports betting across the U.S. in its first year. It has also remained true to its roots as the channel for horse racing. FanDuel TV marked its first anniversary on Sept. 1 after being rebranded from TVG. The channel has added studio programming devoted to the NFL and NBA but has remained predominantly involved in horse racing. The channel remains a part of most cable, satellite and streaming services but FanDuel has also launched a free, ad-supported channel on Pluto TV, Roku, and Tubi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.