Fancher and Ali each have 2 touchdowns, Marshall turns back Old Dominion 41-35

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for two touchdowns, Rasheen Ali ran for two scores and Marshall defeated Old Dominion 41-35. Elijah Alston’s 85-yard interception return capped a 28-point rally that put the Thundering Herd on top 31-21 midway through the third quarter. That overshadowed an amazing performance by Old Dominion’s Kadarius Calloway, who scored on runs of 70, 69 and 75 yards, finishing with 236 yards on just 11 carries. Rece Verhoff’s field goal made it 41-28 with 8:21 to play but Calloway busted a 75-yard run up the middle to pull the Monarchs within six. However an interception by J.J. Roberts and a turnover on downs with 1:41 to play ended their chances.

