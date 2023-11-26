Fancher accounts for 5 TDs, Marshall beats Arkansas State 35-21, becomes bowl eligible

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher accounted for five touchdowns — including two first quarter TD passes to Chuck Montgomery — to help Marshall beat Arkansas State 35-21 to become bowl eligible in the regular season finale for both teams. Fancher was 16-of-22 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and added 18 carries for 100 yards rushing and touchdowns of 7 and 3 yards. Montgomery scored on receptions on 9 yards with 8:05 left in the first quarter and 3 yards about 7 minutes later to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Courtney Jackson also returned a punt 46 yards for a TD late in the third and a 3-yard TD catch for Arkansas State.

