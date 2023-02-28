Fan who insulted Vinícius set to be fined, banned from games

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s anti-violence commission has proposed a fine of $4,200 and a 12-month ban from stadiums for the fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior in a Spanish league match. The punishment is expected to be imposed by authorities against the fan who is accused of calling the Real Madrid forward a monkey during the game at Mallorca this month. The fan may also face criminal charges. He was identified by club security officials and is also believed to have insulted Villarreal player Samu Chukwueze in another match. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.