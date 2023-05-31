Fan voting starts for MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Online voting has begun for starters in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11. An individual may cast up to five votes per 24-hour period through noon EDT on June 22. The top two players in each league at each position other than outfield plus the top six outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22. The top overall vote-getter in each league will start in the All-Star Game. The second phase runs from June 26-29. Remaining starters will be announced on June 29, and pitchers and reserves on July 2.

