Fan suing Wizards’ Beal over alleged postgame incident

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives around Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Beal says if he wanted to leave Washington, he would have made that a lot more obvious by now. He has not said anything to that effect so it appears he is ready to stay the course with the Wizards. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court. The suit claims after Beal walked past, Briffa’s friend made a comment about losing a bet on the game, and Beal walked back toward Briffa and struck the side of his head, knocking his hat off.

