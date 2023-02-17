Fan sentenced for kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

LONDON (AP) — A 35-year-old London man has been banned from attending soccer games for four years after pleading guilty to assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of a Premier League match in January. Ramsdale was kicked in the back shortly after Arsenal beat fierce rival Tottenham 2-0 in the north London derby. Joseph Watts pleaded guilty Friday at Uxbridge Magistrates Court to three charges including assault by beating. The Tottenham fan was also given a community-service order and instructed to pay Ramsdale $120 in compensation. Watts had climbed over a barrier before kicking Ramsdale, who had gone behind one of the goals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to pick up his water bottle. Watts has apologized to Ramsdale and both clubs.

