Fan protests disrupt Bundesliga again. Stuttgart beats Mainz 3-1

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart’s push to qualify for the Champions League gathered strength in a 3-1 Bundesliga win over struggling Mainz that was interrupted by fan protests. Maximilian Mittelstädt and Jamie Leweling scored two goals for Stuttgart in quick succession just before halftime. Deniz Undav extended Stuttgart’s lead with his 14th Bundesliga goal of the season and fifth in three games. Ludovic Ajorque responded for Mainz. Fans threw objects including tennis balls onto the field, causing repeated stoppages, and a total of 13 minutes were added on to the first half. Fans have been protesting for months against the league’s plans to sell a stake of revenue to an outside investor. Hoffenheim hosts Cologne later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.