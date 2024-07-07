Fan interference helps end 19-game on-base streak for Rays’ Aronzarena

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Randy Arozarena’s 19-game on-base streak ended when he went 0 for 3 in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers as his last at-bat resulted in a fan interference call. Arozarena had a foul fly down the right-field line in the seventh inning. Travis Jankowski settled under the ball but a fan reached over the railing above the high wall and made a backhand catch. Umpires conferenced and Arozarena was called out by first base umpire Mike Muchlinski for fan interference. The call was upheld in a video review.

