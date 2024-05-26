Fan clashes before French Cup final between Lyon and PSG lead to 30 injuries, 10 arrests

The latest incident of fan violence to mar French soccer this season led to 30 injuries after rivals from Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain fought on a highway before Saturday’s French Cup final near the city of Lille. Prefecture officials in charge of France’s northern region said in a statement Sunday that 14 of the injured needed medical treatment. One bus was burned and two others damaged during the clashes, which involved more than 200 fans and took place at around 6 p.m. local time. Eight police officers sustained minor injuries. Images online showed rivals charging into each other before one of the groups retreated across a nearby field.

