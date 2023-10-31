Family ties have created a valuable recruiting pipeline for No. 18 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family ties run deep within the Utah football program and have created recruiting pipelines that have shaped the No. 18 Utes into perennial Pac-12 title contenders. Key playmakers for Utah this season, like Jonah Elliss and Lander Barton, are following in the footsteps of relatives who were also standouts for the Utes during their own collegiate careers. Jonah Elliss has thrived under the tutelage of his father, who is a coach with the Utes. Lander Barton has incorporated what he learned from his older brothers while watching them play at Utah.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.