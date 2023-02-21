Family, fellowshipping still a core of CIAA hoops tournament

Friends, families and alumni who continue to make the trek to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament often say they remember more about what they did and who they saw during the event than which school won the basketball championship. The family reunion vibe and opportunities to fellowship have been a foundation for one of college basketball’s most popular events, which kicks off Tuesday in Baltimore. Whether the tournament is in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia or North Carolina, a loyal and proud contingent of fans show up and show out. And watch some basketball as well.

