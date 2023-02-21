Family, fellowshipping still a core of CIAA hoops tournament

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
In this photo released by Kevin Brown/Browns Photography, Ann Winder, owner of The Place Lounge, stands in front of the over-30 bar featuring jazz, R&B and house music in Baltimore in January 2023. The longtime bar owner expects a boost in traffic during this week’s CIAA basketball tournament at CFG Arena, which is just five blocks south of The Place. (Kevin Brown/Browns Photography via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Brown]

Friends, families and alumni who continue to make the trek to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament often say they remember more about what they did and who they saw during the event than which school won the basketball championship. The family reunion vibe and opportunities to fellowship have been a foundation for one of college basketball’s most popular events, which kicks off Tuesday in Baltimore. Whether the tournament is in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia or North Carolina, a loyal and proud contingent of fans show up and show out. And watch some basketball as well.

