Family: Ex-UNC, NBA big man Eric Montross battling cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has begun treatments for cancer. Montross’ family issued a statement through the school announcing the 51-year-old’s diagnosis, though it didn’t specify the nature of the cancer. Montross is a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department. Montross is a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American and was part of UNC’s 1993 NCAA title winner. He was a first-round draft pick in 1994 who played eight seasons in the NBA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.