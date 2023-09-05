Family beckoned Georgia hero Adonai Mitchell home to Texas. The Longhorns are loaded at receiver

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell could have stayed at Georgia where he was already a hero. He had two of the biggest catches in program history in help the Bulldogs to the last two national championships. But the coos and cuddles of a toddler daughter drew him home to Texas. Mitchell transferred to Texas shortly after Georgia’s championship game win over TCU last season and is now a key part of the Longhorns offense. He caught a touchdown last week against Rice. Next is Alabama, which hasn’t forgotten him. Mitchell caught the go-ahead touchdown in the championship game two seasons ago.

