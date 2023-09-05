Family beckoned Georgia hero Adonai Mitchell home to Texas. The Longhorns are loaded at receiver

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell could have stayed at Georgia where he was already a hero. He  had two of the biggest catches in program history in help the Bulldogs to the last two national championships. But the coos and cuddles of a toddler daughter drew him home to Texas. Mitchell transferred to Texas shortly after Georgia’s championship game win over TCU last season and is now a key part of the Longhorns offense. He caught a touchdown last week against Rice. Next is Alabama, which hasn’t forgotten him. Mitchell caught the go-ahead touchdown in the championship game two seasons ago.

