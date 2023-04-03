Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again

PARIS (AP) — The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is turning bitter. Less than a week after he scored a hat-trick and surpassed 100 career goals for Argentina, the world champion was whistled by sections of supporters before and during PSG’s 1-0 home loss to Lyon on Sunday. It comes among persistent rumors he could leave the club soon with the former Barcelona star’s contract expiring at season’s end. Messi was involved in a few good moves, but also lost the ball 26 times as the French league suffered a second straight defeat without scoring.

