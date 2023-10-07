Faletau injured out of Rugby World Cup in Wales box-ticking win over Georgia

NANTES, France (AP) — A tournament-ending broken arm to Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe’s groin injury marred a box-ticking Wales win against Georgia by 43-19 at the Rugby World Cup. Wales needed only a point to win Pool C and secured it with a fourth try in the 67th minute that ended a Georgia comeback from 24-7 down to 24-19. The bonus-point win gave Wales 19 points out of a possible 20 in pool play and secured a quarterfinal next Saturday in Marseille against Argentina or Japan, who meet on Sunday. Wales played without an edge and pounced on Georgia errors. Louis Rees-Zammit was the biggest beneficiary, with three of Wales’ six tries.

