Faletau, Anscombe injuries spoil Wales box-ticking win over Georgia at Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Injuries to Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe have marred a flat performance by Wales that was still good enough to account for Georgia 41-19 at the Rugby World Cup in Nantes. Wales needed only a point to win Pool C and secured it with a fourth try in the 67th minute that ended a Georgia comeback from 24-7 down to 24-19. The bonus-point win gave Wales 19 points out of a possible 20 in pool play and secured a quarterfinal next Saturday in Marseille against Argentina or Japan, who meet on Sunday. But No. 8 Faletau’s wrist injury and flyhalf Anscombe’s tweaked groin will worry Wales now, though. Wales played without an edge and pounced on Georgia errors. Louis Rees-Zammit was the biggest beneficiary, with three of Wales’ six tries.

