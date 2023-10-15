Falcons veteran Calais Campbell reaches 100-sack milestone for career against Commanders

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reached a long-awaited milestone by getting his 100th career sack against the Washington Commanders. The 37-year-old Campbell, in his 16th NFL season and first with Atlanta, sacked Washington’s Sam Howell late in the first half for his 100th career sack and first of the season. Campbell, a 2017 first-team AP All-Pro selection with Jacksonville and six-time Pro Bowl pick, became the sixth active player and 41st in NFL history with 100 sacks. Campbell celebrated by waving his arms and exchanging high-fives with his teammates on the field.

