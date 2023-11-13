Falcons unable to answer lingering quarterback questions in loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are still searching for answers at quarterback and time is running out. Taylor Heinicke was mostly ineffective before leaving with a hamstring injury and Atlanta’s offense sputtered in a 25-23 loss to the Cardinals that ended with Matt Prater’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. Heinicke threw for 59 yards before injuring his hamstring in the fourth quarter. Desmond Ridder scored on a 9-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown in his place, giving the Falcons something to think about during their bye week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.