Falcons trade up in 2nd round to draft Syracuse OL Bergeron

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, from left, first round draft pick Bijan Robinson and head coach Arthur Smith pose for a photo before an NFL football press conference at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Gray]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed a need on their offensive line by selecting Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron with the seventh pick of the second round of the NFL draft. Bergeron was introduced as a guard, an indication he will be given an opportunity to fill the left guard position left vacant when Elijah Wilkinson signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons acquired the No. 38 overall pick in the draft for the No. 44 overall pick in the second round and a fourth-round pick on Saturday. The Falcons chose Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.