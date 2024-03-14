Falcons trade former starting QB Ridder to Cardinals for WR Moore

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have moved on from Desmond Ridder, trading their former starting quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore. The dumping of Ridder was no surprise after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes $100 million in guaranteed money. Ridder will now serve as a backup to Kyler Murray with the Cardinals. Moore gives Cousins another playmaker at receiver, joining 2022 first-round pick Drake London and free-agent signee Darnell Mooney. The Falcons also have re-signed receiver KhaDarel Hodge and offensive lineman Storm Norton to one-year contracts.

