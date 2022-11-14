Falcons’ Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith has ended speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Smith says Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Smith says the Falcons are “right in the middle” of the NFC South race. The Falcons are 4-6, but still only one game behind first-place Tampa Bay following Thursday night’s 25-15 loss at Carolina.

