Falcons’ Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith has ended speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Smith says Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Smith says the Falcons are “right in the middle” of the NFC South race. The Falcons are 4-6, but still only one game behind first-place Tampa Bay following Thursday night’s 25-15 loss at Carolina.

