Falcons’ Smith reinstates Ridder as starting QB for key NFC South game against Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has reinstated Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision was expected. The Falcons will try to end a three-game losing streak. Atlanta is only one game behind New Orleans in the NFC South. Another loss would be difficult to overcome. Taylor Heinicke started the last two games but suffered a hamstring injury in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss at Arizona on Nov. 12. Heinicke was not available for Monday’s practice. Smith says he expects Ridder to keep the starting job the remainder of the season.

