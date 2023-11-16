Falcons’ Smith could use Ridder’s ‘reset’ as a key factor in picking a starting quarterback

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs out of the pocket against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he is using a bye week to choose a starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season. There are indications Smith may reinstall Desmond Ridder as the starter. Ridder was 4-4 in starting the first eight games before his turnovers helped convice Smith to start veteran Taylor Heinicke for the last two games. Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s 25-23 loss to Arizona, giving Ridder another opportunity. Smith says Ridder used the last two games as a reset, a possible indication Ridder will return to the starting role.

