Falcons’ Smith could use Ridder’s ‘reset’ as a key factor in picking a starting quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he is using a bye week to choose a starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season. There are indications Smith may reinstall Desmond Ridder as the starter. Ridder was 4-4 in starting the first eight games before his turnovers helped convice Smith to start veteran Taylor Heinicke for the last two games. Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s 25-23 loss to Arizona, giving Ridder another opportunity. Smith says Ridder used the last two games as a reset, a possible indication Ridder will return to the starting role.

