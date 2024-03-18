Falcons sign receiver return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud and re-sign DL Kentavius Street

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract. McCloud is a return specialist who also provides new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins with another potential target on offense. Over his six-year career, McCloud has recorded 960 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in 77 games with the Bills, Panthers, Steelers and 49ers. McCloud has played an even bigger role on special teams. He has 138 punt returns for 1,326 yards and 108 kickoff returns for 2,438 yards. The Falcons also announced that defensive lineman Kentavius Street is staying with the team after agreeing to a one-year deal.

