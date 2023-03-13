Falcons sign guard Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard. ESPN reports the deal is worth $105 million. It will keep Lindstrom with the Falcons through the 2028 season. According to ESPN, Lindstrom’s average of $21 million per season surpasses Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson’s $20.2 million annual average. The 26-year-old Lindstrom was Atlanta’s top pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He has started 55 games over his four-year career. This past season, Lindstrom was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

