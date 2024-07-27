Falcons show off new players, healthy dose of optimism, in practice at high school in front of fans

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons showed off their new players — and a healthy dose of optimism — in front of fans. The Falcons practiced at Seckinger High School only a short drive from the team’s usual practice facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Because of ongoing renovations of their facility, the visit to the high school stadium provided the first of only two opportunities for home fans to watch the team during training camp. General manager Terry Fontenot, speaking to fans before the practice, said he was looking forward to the fans enjoying “however many home playoff games we have.”

