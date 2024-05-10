Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. says he is ‘super blessed’ to learn behind starter Kirk Cousins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. insists he’ll have no difficulty adjusting to his role as the backup to new Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Before taking the field for rookie minicamp, Penix was greeted by Cousins at the team’s practice facility. Others have speculated there could be potential for friction between Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, and Cousins, who about one month earlier signed with Atlanta to a massive four-year deal. Penix says Cousins told him he’s happy to have the rookie. Penix says he is “super blessed” to learn from Cousins.

