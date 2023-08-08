Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III carted off with leg injury during joint practice with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Phillips went down after trying to break up a pass toward the end of practice and was helped up by trainers. He appeared to barely put any weight on his lower left leg before being carted off. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Phillips was kicked when the injury happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.