Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson says he is ‘all good’ after being limited by headache

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Rookie Bijan Robinson says he is “all good” and ready to return to his lead role in the Atlanta Falcons’ running game after he didn’t feel well and was limited to one carry in last week’s win at Tampa Bay. Robinson had full participation in the portion of practice that was open to reporters on Wednesday. He appears to be on track to start in Sunday’s game at Tennessee. He had headaches on Sunday and says he started to feel better by Monday. He says he has no history of serious headaches. Robinson leads Atlanta with 404 rushing yards.

