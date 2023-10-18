Falcons’ Ridder aims to eliminate turnovers while continuing to provide balance to offense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons hope they are forcing teams to take another look at their offense. The Falcons had been a run-first offense, led by running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, through the first four games. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has given the attack a new look with the first two 300-yard games of his career the past two weeks. With the increased emphasis on downfield passes came three interceptions in last week’s loss to Washington. Ridder is looking to eliminate the mistakes this week at Tampa Bay. He hopes defenses now have to respect Atlanta’s running and passing games.

