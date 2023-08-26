Falcons release former starting left guard Jalen Mayfield among 4 cuts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round draft pick in 2021 who couldn’t win a job this preseason as a swing tackle. Mayfield started 16 games at left guard as a rookie in 2021 but missed last season with a back injury. He focused on tackle in this year’s training camp. Mayfield’s release came after Matt Hennessy, who was contending for the starting job at left guard, was lost for the season with an apparent knee injury. Mayfield’s ability to provide depth at both guard and tackle wasn’t enough to earn the roster position.

