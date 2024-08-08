Falcons receiver Rondale Moore will miss the season after injuring knee during practice

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO RONDALE, NOT MONDALE AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Miami Dolphins cornerback Siran Neal defends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) during a joint NFL football practice at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Rondale Moore for the season because of a right knee injury. The team placed Moore on injured reserve a day after he left the field in an air cast during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old Moore was acquired in a trade with Arizona in March for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals.

