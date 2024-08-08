Falcons receiver Rondale Moore will miss the season after injuring knee during practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Rondale Moore for the season because of a right knee injury. The team placed Moore on injured reserve a day after he left the field in an air cast during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old Moore was acquired in a trade with Arizona in March for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals.

